32 students test Covid +ve in Chikkamagaluru school

32 students test Covid positive in Chikkamagaluru school

All the infected have been isolated and they are being monitored by the health personnel

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Dec 05 2021, 04:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 04:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 32 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Seegodu in N R Pura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Initially, four staff and three students contracted the infection. Later, 25 students tested positive for Covid-19. Reports of several students are awaited” said Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh to DH.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

All the infected have been isolated and they are being monitored by the health personnel.

A total of 418 samples including that of students and staff were sent for testing, said a health officer.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
students
school
Chikkamagaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Afghanistan is on the brink of a mass starvation

Afghanistan is on the brink of a mass starvation

Omicron plunges the world into collective uncertainty

Omicron plunges the world into collective uncertainty

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

 