32 students test Covid positive in Chikkamagaluru school

As many as 32 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Seegodu in N R Pura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Initially, four staff and three students contracted the infection. Later, 25 students tested positive for Covid-19. Reports of several students are awaited” said Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh to DH.

All the infected have been isolated and they are being monitored by the health personnel.

A total of 418 samples including that of students and staff were sent for testing, said a health officer.

