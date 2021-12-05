32 students test Covid positive in Chikkamagaluru school

As many as 32 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Seegodu in N R Pura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district have tested positive for Covid-19.
“Initially, four staff and three students contracted the infection. Later, 25 students tested positive for Covid-19. Reports of several students are awaited” said Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh to DH.
All the infected have been isolated and they are being monitored by the health personnel.
A total of 418 samples including that of students and staff were sent for testing, said a health officer.
