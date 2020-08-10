322 houses damaged in floods, rain in Mysuru dist

In all, 322 houses have been damaged due to heavy rains and floods in the district from August 1. As many as 65 houses were damaged and crops on 35 acres were destroyed since Saturday evening to Sunday noon.

Crops on hundreds of acres were destroyed due to flood. The rain fury also claimed the life of a man and three animals. Except Mysuru taluk, all the other seven taluks were affected due to rain and floods.

Around 78 houses were damaged in HD Kote taluk. While 61 houses were damaged till Saturday, 17 houses were damaged between Saturday and Sunday. While 55 houses were damaged in Periyapatna taluk, 16 houses were damaged in Nanjangud taluk, 35 in Hunsur taluk, 65 in Sargur taluk and six houses in T Narasipur taluk.

According to the authorities, the water level is on the decline and there is no major mishap due to rains or floods. The district administration and the respective taluk administrations are ready with all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people and cattle.