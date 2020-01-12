33 injured, one critical in road mishap

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Halagur (Mandya dist),
  • Jan 12 2020, 19:19pm ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2020, 19:19pm ist

More than 33 people were injured with one person in critical condition, when the goods vehicle in which they were travelling toppled near Muthathi forest, Malavalli taluk, on Sunday.

T Ravi, a resident of T Malligere village is said to be critical and has been admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital, in Mysuru, for further treatment.

Around 50 people from Yadaganahalli and T Malligere, in Mandya taluk, were on their way to Anjaneyaswami temple in Muthathi in the goods vehicle. The driver lost control over the vehicle at a curve, seven kilometres from Muthathi, and the vehicle toppled. More than 33 passengers sustained injuries and are currently being treated at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. Halagur police have registered a case.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Malavalli taluk
Karnataka
Accident
Comments (+)
 