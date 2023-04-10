33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack

As many as 33 students and five teachers were injured in a bee attack when they went on a trekking to Tapateshwara Hill in Chapur village of the taluk on Monday.

They were part of a group of 80 children from Venur School in Srinivaspur taluk, who had come for trekking along with their teachers. All the injured are recovering after treatment at the government hospital in Chintamani.

It is said that the bee attack may have happened due to the summer heat or because of children throwing stones at the beehive.