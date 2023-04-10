33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack

33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack

The students were part of a group of 80 from Venur School in Srinivaspur taluk, who had come for trekking along with their teachers

DHNS
DHNS, Chintamani (Chikkaballapur dist),
  • Apr 10 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 06:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 33 students and five teachers were injured in a bee attack when they went on a trekking to Tapateshwara Hill in Chapur village of the taluk on Monday. 

They were part of a group of 80 children from Venur School in Srinivaspur taluk, who had come for trekking along with their teachers. All the injured are recovering after treatment at the government hospital in Chintamani. 

It is said that the bee attack may have happened due to the summer heat or because of children throwing stones at the beehive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bees
Karnataka News
Bee attack

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 