34 children at Chamarajanagar Trust test Covid positive

34 children at Chamarajanagar's Deenabandhu Trust test positive for Covid

Two government doctors visit the institution every day

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 26 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 16:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of 34 children, housed at the Deenabandhu Seva Trust have tested positive for Covid 19 and are recovering.

According to G S Jayadev, honorary secretary of Deenabandhu Trust, there are 70 children in the institution. Out of this, 34 have tested positive for Covid in the last week. All of them are being treated at the Ashram, and are recovering, he said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Two government doctors visit the institution every day and examine the medical condition of the children. The students have been kept in isolation. All are on the path of recovery, Jayadev said.

He also explained that fake messages are being circulated that there is a need for money for the treatment of the children. It is not true. We have not sought financial help from anyone. People should not yield to the false message and donate money, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

 