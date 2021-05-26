34 children at Chamarajanagar's Deenabandhu Trust test positive for Covid

A total of 34 children, housed at the Deenabandhu Seva Trust have tested positive for Covid 19 and are recovering.
According to G S Jayadev, honorary secretary of Deenabandhu Trust, there are 70 children in the institution. Out of this, 34 have tested positive for Covid in the last week. All of them are being treated at the Ashram, and are recovering, he said.
Two government doctors visit the institution every day and examine the medical condition of the children. The students have been kept in isolation. All are on the path of recovery, Jayadev said.
He also explained that fake messages are being circulated that there is a need for money for the treatment of the children. It is not true. We have not sought financial help from anyone. People should not yield to the false message and donate money, he said.
