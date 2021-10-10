3.4 magnitude earthquake in Gulbarga, Karnataka

3.4 magnitude earthquake in Gulbarga, Karnataka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 07:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Gulbarga (officially known as Kalaburagi) in Karnataka witnessed an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude around 6 am on Sunday, an alert by the National Center for Seismology said.

More details awaited.

Karnataka
Gulbarga
Earthquake

