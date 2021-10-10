3.4 magnitude earthquake in Gulbarga, Karnataka

Gulbarga (officially known as Kalaburagi) in Karnataka witnessed an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude around 6 am on Sunday, an alert by the National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 10-10-2021, 06:05:25 IST, Lat: 16.97 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Gulbarga, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/RQ553RRSeR pic.twitter.com/zksp6U8rbe — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 10, 2021

More details awaited.

