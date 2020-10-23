34-year-old hacked to death in Srirangapatna

A 34-year-old man was hacked to death near a resort in the taluk, on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Harish alias Kallapachi, son of Narayana of Palahalli, Srirangapatna taluk.

Miscreants murdered him and damaged his face beyond recognition. The incident occurred near a resort on Palahalli-Srirngapatna road.

SP K Parashuram visited the spot. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at K R Hospital in Mysuru.

It is alleged that Harish was a history-sheeter and was involved in a murder case in KRS and also in several incidents relates to crime.

Town police have registered a case.