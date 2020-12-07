35 garment workers test positive for Covid-19 in Maddur

Around 35 employees of Gilwood Fashions, a garment unit at Somanahalli Industrial Area, near Maddur, Mandya district, have tested positive for Covid-19, on Monday. As the workers refused to report for work, the management announced a two-day holiday.

Covid-19 tests were conducted for the employees on Friday and Saturday. The results, available on Monday morning, confirmed 35 positive cases. This created panic among hundreds of workers, who reported to duty as usual, on Monday morning.

When the authorities asked them to attend to work, they refused to go inside the factory, and staged a flash protest, demanding a two days holiday. They also sought 15 days quarantine for the primary contacts of the infected persons, along with payment. They insisted on reporting to work only after the factory is completely sanitised.

After the factory officials agreed to the demands of the workers, they withdrew the protest later.