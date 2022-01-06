35 med students test Covid positive in Ballari; 40 more devotees contract virus in Srirangapatna

As many as 35 students of Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The district also saw 31 more fresh cases of Covid in the day.

“The infected medical students have been admitted to the district hospital. All hostel inmates of the infected have been subjected to the Covid test. Throat swabs of as many as 650 girl students from the women’s hostel are being collected,” said VIMS Director Dr Gangadhara Gowda.

He added that only the test reports will confirm if the students are infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.

“All the infected students are recovering. Chances of doctors, who have come in contact with the infected students, of contracting the disease are high,” the VIMS director said.

District Surgeon Dr Basareddy said that a total of 35 students and 18 others are being treated at the district hospital.

Meanwhile, 13 fresh Covid cases have been reported from various parts of Toranagallu hobli, he said.

The infected people will be shifted to Morarji Desai school of Banahatti village near Toranagallu, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati said.

Meanwhile, 40 more ‘Om Shakti’ devotees tested positive in Srirangapatna, Mandya district. All of them had been on a pilgrimage to a temple in Tamil Nadu. Thirty-three such devotees tested positive on Tuesday.

