35 medical students test Covid positive in Ballari

A total of 66 people including 35 medical students of VIMS) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, triggering the fear of the third wave of Covid-19.

“The medical students have been admitted to the district hospital. As the infected are hostel students, all hostel inmates have been subjected to Covid test. Throat swabs of as many as 650 girl students from the women’s hostel are being collected”, said VIMS Director Dr Gangadhara Gowda.

"Whether the students caught Omicron variant or not will be known only after test report arrives. All are reovering now," he added.

District Surgeon Dr Basareddy said a total of 35 students and 18 others have been admitted in the district hospital and they are receiving treatment. Meanwhile, about 13 Covid cases have been reported from various parts of Toranagallu hobli of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati visited the spots for inspection. The infected people will be shifted to Morarji Desai school of Banahatti village near Toranagallu, he told.

Check out DH's latest videos: