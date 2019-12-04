35 turtles seized, 3 held for poaching

As many as 9 Indian soft shell turtles and 26 Indian black turtles were seized from three persons, including a minor, by the Forest department personnel in Kollur on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Sheena Koraga (38), Chandra (37), and a minor boy from Kollur.

Kollur wildlife range forest officer Raghavendra Ganapathi Naik told DH that that the rescued 35 turtles have been released into their natural habitat at the Sauparnika river, following permission from the court.

Naik and his team have launched an extensive investigation into the case as there are allegations that the local poachers have a link with illegal exporters of Indian shell turtles and Indian black turtles who export them to foreign countries.