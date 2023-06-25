35-year-old elephant captured in Karnataka's Virajpet

After capturing the elephant, the veterinary doctor tranquilised it and a radio collar was installed on it.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 25 2023, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 23:35 ist
Wild elephant was captured by forest officials at Virajpet taluk in Kodagu on Sunday. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old male elephant was captured by the forest department personnel at Kandangala in Ammathi of Virajpet taluk.

 Following complaints of damage to crops by an elephant, the forest department officials with the help of four tamed elephants including Abhimanyu, Prashantha and Harsha carried out an operation to capture the elephant on Sunday morning, said Chief Conservator of Forest B P Murthy.

Also Read | Wild elephant found dead in Karnataka's Bandipur

Kodagu district Elephant Task Force DCF Poovaiah said "the decision on releasing the captured elephant has not been finalised. On the directions of the higher authorities, it will be released into the wild." More than 80 personnel took part in an operation to capture elephant.

Karnataka
elephant

