35-year-old elephant captured in Karnataka's Virajpet

A 35-year-old male elephant was captured by the forest department personnel at Kandangala in Ammathi of Virajpet taluk.
Following complaints of damage to crops by an elephant, the forest department officials with the help of four tamed elephants including Abhimanyu, Prashantha and Harsha carried out an operation to capture the elephant on Sunday morning, said Chief Conservator of Forest B P Murthy.
After capturing the elephant, the veterinary doctor tranquilised it and a radio collar was installed on it.
Kodagu district Elephant Task Force DCF Poovaiah said "the decision on releasing the captured elephant has not been finalised. On the directions of the higher authorities, it will be released into the wild." More than 80 personnel took part in an operation to capture elephant.
