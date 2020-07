A 35-year-old man infected with Covid-19 succumbed to the virus in Mangaluru on Friday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With this, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the district rose to 31, of which five were from outside Dakshina Kannada district.

As on Thursday, Dakshina Kannada has reported 1,709 Covid-19 positive cases, of which with 977 cases are active.