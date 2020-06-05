36 more test COVID-19 positive in Belagavi

Another huge spike in increase of COVID-19 positive cases was reported in the district with 36 persons including four children less than ten years old testing positive for the pandemic on Friday. The total positive cases in the district increased to 252.

Among the 36 who tested positive, 34 are returnees from Maharashtra and 2 from Haryana. Its for the first time that returnees from Haryana have tested positive.

Four children P-4561 female aged 9 years, P-4563 female aged 2 years, P-4570 male aged 9 years and P-4571 male aged 5 years, all returnees from Maharashtra were among the positives.

District Surveillance Officer Dr B N Tukkar informed all those tested positive were from institutional quarantine at different places in the district.