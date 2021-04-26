372 marriages held in Dakshina Kannada amid weekend lockdown

Amid the weekend lockdown across Karnataka, several scheduled marriages were held as per the guidelines of the government in Dakshina Kannada.

372 marriages took place in Dakshina Kannada district. Of the 372 marriages, 225 were held in rural areas, 65 in urban local body limits and 82 in Mangaluru City Corporation limits, said officials.

In Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple alone, 47 couples entered into a wedlock that was held at different timings in the temple premises.

The marriages were registered several days ago. Families of the brides and grooms were informed that only 10 people were allowed for the ceremony.

To ensure social distancing, the marriages were held at dining halls, Saraswathi Sadana, Mahalakshmi hall and other areas.

Along with the accompanying family members, the brides and grooms wore masks when the rituals were performed. None were allowed inside the temple.

Even meals were also not served at the temple. Initially, 90 marriages were scheduled at the temple premises.

Durgaparameshwari temple priest Sriharinarayanadasa Asranna said, “Measures were taken to ensure that there was no large gathering. Several marriages are fixed for next one week which will be conducted by adhering to the guidelines.”

On the other hand, the weekend curfew evoked good response. All shops remained closed after 10 am. Private buses remained off roads in Mangaluru. The busy roads wore a deserted look. However, a few people had stepped out to the market to purchase vegetables, fish and meat.

A few of the fruit and vegetable vendors expressed concerns that fruits and vegetables they had stored might perish.

Fruit vendor Isaak Periyadka in Uppinangady said, “We had procured a large quantity of fruits and vegetables on account of Ramzan month without the knowledge of restrictions. Now, the vegetables and fruits are perishing. Our stalls should be permitted to remain open till 12 noon.”