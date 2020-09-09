374 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued with the district administration recording 374 fresh cases on Tuesday. The total Covid 19 positive cases registered in the district stands at 15,452.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that ILI symptoms had contributed highest of 236 fresh cases while 18 persons with SARI symptoms too had tested positive for the deadly virus. Contact tracing of 120 persons is underway.

Of the fresh cases, 254 are symptomatic. Mangaluru taluk contributed the highest Covid infections with 219 cases followed by 61 in Bantwal, 36 in Puttur, 32 from Belthangady, six in Sullia and 20 from other districts.

On a positive note, 232 of those infected have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, covid care centres and home isolation. The total number of people discharged post-recovery in the district is 11, 986. A total of 3,054 are undergoing treatment in hospitals, covid care centres and in home isolation.

With three more fatalities, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the district has risen to 412. Among the deaths, one was a resident from Puttur and two were from outside the district.