38 kg marijuana recovered from sugarcane plantation

  • Sep 11 2020, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 21:29 ist
Konchavaram Police on Friday carried out a raid in a sugarcane plantation at Linganagar Tanda of the taluk and arrested a man on charges of growing ganja illegally. Another accused is absconding.

The police gave the name of the arrested as Narasinga Gabru and about 13 kg ganja has been recovered. Kishan Chinna Rathod, a resident of Lingangar Tanda is absconding. About 25 kg wet and dried ganja which was illegally grown in the sugarcane plantation at the tanda has been seized, the police said.

A police team led by Circle Inspector Mahantesh Patil raided the location. A complaint has been registered at Konchavaram Police Station.

