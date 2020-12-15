3,854 candidates in fray for 1,681 Gram Panchayat seats in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 3,854 candidates are in fray for 1,681 seats in 106 Gram Panchayats in Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks which will go for polling on December 22, said DC Dr Rajendra K V.

Already, 50 candidates have been elected unopposed in three taluks. Out of 37 GPs with 651 seats in Mangaluru taluk, 28 candidates have been elected unopposed. In Moodbidri taluk, the elections will be held in 12 gram panchayats with 193 seats, and seven have been elected unopposed.

Out of 57 GPs with 837 seats in Bantwal taluk, 15 have been elected unopposed. In Mangaluru taluk, there 1,510 candidates in the fray, while in Moodbidri 419 candidates are contesting the election. In Bantwal, 1,925 candidates are contesting the elections. Among 3,854 candidates, 1,796 are women contestants.

No party symbols

Additional DC M J Roopa said that the gram panchayat elections are held without any party symbols. The symbols will be allotted to the candidates. The political parties should not use party flags and banners during the election rallies. The contesting candidates should not print any handbills with the party leaders/party symbols.

"If any violation is noticed, then such publicity materials will be confiscated and stringent action will be initiated against them," she warned.