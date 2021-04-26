39 Bagalkot prison inmates contract Covid-19

A total of 39 inmates of the district prison at Navanagar have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. All 39 infected are from men's barrack.

The district prison houses 164 inmates, including nine women. A staffer has also tested positive for the infection. He has been sent to home quarantine.

According to prison superintendent Dattatri R Medha, "The Amingad police had taken an undertrial in custody on April 19. After enquiry, they brought him back to the prison on April 24. The undertrial was put to his barrack as he had tested negative for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test. The following day, his RT-PCR test result returned positive. Hence, the inmates and the staff were subjected to the Covid test. Throat and nasal swab samples of 39 inmates and a staffer have returned positive for the infection."

"All inmates are asymptomatic and are being treated in a separate barrack. The prison building has been sealed and the prison visits by the relatives of the inmates and others have been restricted till further notice," the jail superintendent said.