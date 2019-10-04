39 tableaux to be part of Dasara Jamboo Savari

As many as 39 tableaux, featuring the achievements of the nation, tradition and culture of the state, will be part of Dasara procession to be taken out on October 8, the Vijayadashami Day.

Speaking after releasing the posters at Zilla Panchayat, Dasara Tableaux sub-committee chairman Murali said, the government has spent Rs 36 lakh for the tableaux. All the 39 tableaux will move along with the Jamboo Savari, he said.

The tableaux representing the achievements like surgical strike, space mission and Chandrayaan-2, created by the Dasara Tableaux sub-committee will be the main attraction this year. Besides, major projects of the state such as Yettinahole drinking water project and 10-lane highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru will also be on display.

The respective zilla panchayats have been assigned to create a tableau and a nodal officer appointed for each ZP. The Tableaux Sub-Committee is monitoring the works.

Apart from the tableaux from 30 zilla panchayats, the Department of Information and Public Relations, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Cauvery Neeravari Nigam are also designing exclusive tableaux.

Tableau of govt schemes

Department of Information and Public Relations is coming out with a tableau depicting various schemes of the government. The tableaux with the model of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train, ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN), a Regional Air Connectivity Scheme and 10-lane highway, model of ‘Aane Bandi’, is also being created by the Dasara Sub-Committee.

As part of birth centenary of the 25th and last ruler of the princely State of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra (JC) Wadiyar, Mysuru ZP will create a replica of JC Wadiyar. His contributions to the state and the achievements will be depicted. Mysuru district administration is coming up with a tableau on social justice.

While Shivamogga ZP is creating a tableau representing ‘Fit India’, Tumakuru ZP’s tableau highlights ‘Integrated farming practices’ and a model replica of Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami.

Mandya ZP will create the model of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and Udupi ZP, the replica of Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt. Dakshina Kannada ZP will present tableau of Mangala Devi temple and Hindustan Petroleum unit.

Awards

The tableaux will also showcase the natural disasters like floods, sufferings of the flood victims, awareness about floods, female foeticide, cleanliness and other interesting aspects. Three best tableaux will be awarded with prizes.