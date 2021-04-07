3rd convocation of JSS STU tomorrow

The third convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) for the academic year 2019-20 will be held at 11 am on Friday and K K Aggarwal, Chairman of National Board of Accreditation, will deliver the convocation address.

Addressing a media conference here, on Wednesday, acting vice-chancellor Siddaramaiah said, "During the last two convocations, only post-graduate students were conferred degrees, but this time, even under-graduate students are included."

“A total of 1,363 students, including 49 rank holders, 31 with first rank and 18 endowment prize winners, will receive their degrees, amid restriction on the number of participants to 200, on the campus of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering. Only rank holders, along with just one parent, are invited to take part in the convocation. Other students and their parents have been asked to join online, on YouTube and other social media platforms of the university,” he said.

“The students include 873 of BE, 214 of MTech, 67 of MCA, 26 of MSc Chemistry and 183 of MBA. The certificates of the remaining students will be presented in separate ceremonies in their respective departments later,” he said.

Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamy, executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C G Betsurmath and advisor of the Technical Education division M H Dhananjaya will participate in the convocation.