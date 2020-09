Khade Bazaar police arrested four persons accused of betting on IPL matches late on Tuesday. Cash to the tune of Rs 15,700 and four cell phones were recovered from their possession.

Police identified the accused as Utsav Pramod Jadhav, a resident of Khadak Galli; Shakeel Shahspurwale, a resident of Khanjar Galli; Amir Mulla, a resident of Khanjar Galli; and Mujawar Chandwale, a resident of Chandu Galli.

Khade Bazaar police are investigating the matter.