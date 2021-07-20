4 die in accident near Kotanur

A total of four persons died in an accident involving a car and a tanker while one man was injured near Kotanur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The Police identified the deceased as Rahul (25), Kasim (26) and Ullas (26). Meanwhile the identity of the another one who was deceased is yet to be established.
They were residents of Kalaburagi. The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
The car which was on its way to Kalaburagi from Jewargi hit the tanker going towards Jewargi.
A complaint has been registered at Kalaburagi City Traffic Police Station-2.
