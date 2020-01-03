4 died in road accident near Bagalkot's Shirol village

Four people died on the spot when a car in which they were travelling hit a government bus near Shirol village in Bagalkot district in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Hanamantha (21), Riyaz (25), Balappa (34) and Siddaramaiah (34).

They were residents of Gothe and Kaji Beelagi villages in Jamkhandi taluk. The deceased were on their way to Dharwad from Kaji Bilagi. The bus was going to Kalaburagi via Mudhol from Belagavi.

While overtaking a sugarcane-laden tractor, the car is said to have hit the bus coming from the opposite direction.

A case had been registered at Mudhol police station.