4 districts report zero fresh Covid cases

Karnataka, on Wednesday, added 462 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload and toll to to 29,84,484 and 37,976, respectively.

Four districts: Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri and Raichur reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday. Twenty seven districts recorded zero fatalities.

The day also saw 479 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,37,405. Active cases stood at 9,074.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 253 cases and six deaths. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 43 in Mysuru, 32 in Tumakuru, 29 in Dakshina Kannada and 19 in Hassan.

One death each was reported in Bidar, Dharwad and Mysuru. The positivity rate for the day was 0.39% and the case fatality rate was 1.94%. A total of 1,16,121 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the number of samples examined to 4.97 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.15 crore, with 1,62,668 people being inoculated on Wednesday.