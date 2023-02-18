4 get life term for gangrape of minor in Kolar's Bangarpet

4 get life term for gangrape in Bangarpet in Kolar

These four accused gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in Kamasamudra police station limits in Bangarapet taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Feb 18 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 05:30 ist
Representative image. Photo Credit: iStock Photo

A special court for Pocso cases has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment convicted for kidnapping and gangraping a minor girl in Kolar district. 

These four accused gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in Kamasamudra police station limits in Bangarapet taluk. The accused are Anand of Hosakote village, Praveen of Kamasamudra and Venu of Benganur village in Bangarapet taluk, and Kantaraj from Timmapur village in KGF taluk.

On February 18, 2022, the victim, who quarelled with her parents for not purchasing new clothes for her birthday, was waiting at Bangarapet bus station. Noticing the lone girl, four culprits took her to Tanimadugu village and offered her food and forced her to drink beer before gangraping her.

The Bangarapet police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The court also ordered Rs seven lakh compensation to the girl.

gangrape
India News
Kolar
Pocso
crime against children

