4 go missing while swimming in Karnataka

Four people have reportedly gone missing while swimming in a water body at Gudderikambala at Hoode late on Sunday evening.

The youths, along with their relatives, had been to the nearby waterbody to swim. A total of seven members got into the water for swimming. Among them, three swam towards Kukkude Kudru and the rest four went missing.

The police and residents are searching for the missing person. These youths had come to the relative's house to spend Eid weekend. Further details are awaited.