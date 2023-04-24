4 go missing while swimming in Karnataka

Four people have reportedly gone missing while swimming in a water body at Gudderikambala at Hoode late on Sunday evening.
The youths, along with their relatives, had been to the nearby waterbody to swim. A total of seven members got into the water for swimming. Among them, three swam towards Kukkude Kudru and the rest four went missing.
Also Read | Two boys drown after straying into adults' section of swimming pool
The police and residents are searching for the missing person. These youths had come to the relative's house to spend Eid weekend. Further details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year
Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final
Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels
Father-son duos who played for India
Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview
NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space
Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children
An emotion called Tendulkar
Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna
Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher