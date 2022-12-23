4 held for robbery, properties worth Rs 1 cr recovered

The police have arrested four persons and recovered Rs 34.50 lakh cash, five cars, one air gun, mobile phone, laptop and lethal weapons, all valued at Rs 1.08 crore.

The suspects are Antony (22), Abbas E S (38), Nishad Babu (37) and Bharath Kumar (29) all from Kerala, said the police.

The suspects would target those transporting money and gold illegally for robbery. They were involved in crimes in Pandavapur, Mysuru, Gundlupet, Yallapur and Bengaluru rural, said the police.

They would form teams and operate. The police are searching for Muneer, another suspect, and his associates.