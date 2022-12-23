4 held for robbery, properties worth Rs 1 cr recovered

The police are searching for another suspect, and his associates

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Dec 23 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:33 ist
Stolen properties, including cash, recovered from four persons by the Haveri police. Credit: DH Photo

The police have arrested four persons and recovered Rs 34.50 lakh cash, five cars, one air gun, mobile phone, laptop and lethal weapons, all valued at Rs 1.08 crore.

The suspects are Antony (22), Abbas E S (38), Nishad Babu (37) and Bharath Kumar (29) all from Kerala, said the police.

The suspects would target those transporting money and gold illegally for robbery. They were involved in crimes in Pandavapur, Mysuru, Gundlupet, Yallapur and Bengaluru rural, said the police.

They would form teams and operate. The police are searching for Muneer, another suspect, and his associates.

haveri
robbery
Karnataka

