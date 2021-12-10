Chikkamagalu: 4 held for thefts in 13 temples, 7 houses

4 held for thefts in 13 temples, 7 houses in Chikkamagaluru

Gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 28 lakh were recovered from the accused men

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 10 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 00:53 ist
Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar with the valuables worth over Rs 40 lakh seized from four notorious burgles at Commissioner's hall in Mangaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

City Crime Branch and Surathkal police arrested four notorious thieves involved in burgling 13 shrines and seven houses from 2018 to 2021 and recovered valuables worth over
Rs 40 lakh.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons at Commissioners hall on Thursday that Naga Naik from Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district had burgled 13 shrines and two houses. One Maruthi C V from Channagiri in Davangere district, who used to dispose of the stolen gold and silver jewellery, was also arrested.

He said that gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 28 lakh were recovered from the accused men.

As many as 13 cases had been filed against Naga Nayak in Urwa, Bajpe, Surathkal, Mulki, Panambur, Kavoor and Ullal police stations.

“Naik’s fingerprints matched with the fingerprints recovered from the temples burgled by him,” he said.

Surathkal police arrested Rajan Chinna Thambi (57) and P B Pramod from Coimbatore and recovered 366.632 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 16.50 lakh.

Rajan was a notorious inter-state burglar and had cases registered against him in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Mangaluru
Chikkamangaluru
Karnataka
Thefts

