4 injured in fire at Ankola Ayurvedic products factory

  • Mar 02 2020, 00:25am ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 00:25am ist
Four workers of an Ayurvedic products factory sustained grievous burns after fire erupted when they were filling a liquid to a tanker at Navagadde, Agasur near Ankola on Sunday. The mishap occurred at factory of Prakruthi Products.

The four were transferring the liquid in spray drier cans to the tank when fire erupted.

The injured have been identified as Raghu Naika (25) of Bobruwada, Santosh Pujara (19), Rajendra Mirza (37) and Lakhan Toori (21) of Jharkhand. They were shifted to AJ Hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment.

The Ankola town police have registered a case. Legislator Roopali Naika visited the factory and took stock of the situation. She directed the labour officer to submit a report on employee safety measures at all the factories in Karwar and Ankola taluks.

