4 kids among 9 killed in vehicle pile-up in Karnataka's Hassan

4 kids among 9 killed in vehicle pile-up in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 16 2022, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 09:35 ist
Nine people, including four children, died in a pile-up involving three vehicles at Banavara in Arasikere taluk, Hassan district midnight on Saturday.

All those killed were in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the tanker and the bus. 14 people were travelling in the tempo traveller which was returning from Dharmasthala. Five others have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

At least five who were travelling in the bus were hurt and were hospitalised.

Karnataka
Accident
Hassan

