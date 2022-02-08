4 Olive Ridley carcasses in 15 days spook Honnavar officials

The carcasses of at least four Olive Ridley sea turtles, a scheduled-I animal protected under the wildlife protection act 1972, being found on the beaches of Honnavar and surrounding areas in the last 15 days has set alarm bells among conversationalists and forest department officials.

While officials have confirmed the death of at least three turtles in the last fortnight, conversationalists and local fishermen have released photo proofs of at least seven turtles whose carcasses were washed onto the beaches this breeding season that starts from September and culminates in February. Two of seven deaths have been reported in the last two days (February 7 and 8). Meanwhile, the beaches of Haldipur and Kasarkod Tonka in Honnavar have also reported at least six female Olive Ridley sea turtles successfully laying eggs and returning to sea during this season.

According to local fishermen, all the seven dead turtles were female, which had come to shores for laying eggs. Six of the seven carcasses of turtles had physical injuries and were bleeding from their noses and other parts, giving rise to doubts about foul play.

Speaking to DH, Honnavar Deputy Conservator of Forests Ganapathi K said they have reported the death of three female Olive Ridley sea turtles in their jurisdiction. However, the exact reason for their death is yet to be ascertained as they are awaiting the postmortem report from the concerned officials in the veterinary department.

Sources in the department confirmed to DH that the division does not have a veterinary doctor on their payroll and have to depend on the outside, who lack knowledge about the sea creatures and have been performing the autopsy report for the first time.

Ganapathi said that last year too the beaches had reported deaths of these turtles. However, what has spooked them this year is the short period in which three turtles were found dead. While he confirmed that none of the deaths was natural, he suspected ‘ghost net’ (fishing nets that have been abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded in the ocean by fishermen) as one of the major reasons for the deaths of these turtles. He also suspects that injuries sustained after coming in contact with fans of mechanised fishing boats and trailers might have resulted in the deaths.

Honnavar-based conservationist and marine researcher Prakash Mesta says that reporting of turtle death has increased after the government allowed for the setting up of a private port between Kasarkod Tonka and Apsarakonda beach. “There is something unnatural in the deaths of these sea turtles. Almost all the carcasses had physical injuries, which was unheard of earlier as the local fishermen, irrespective of their religion, treat these turtles as divines incarnation and do not harm them,” he said and added that forest officials have to take extra care to protect these vulnerable turtles.

However, Ganapathi expressed his helplessness as the beach where the carcasses are being found belongs to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and the only thing they could do is rescue the turtles and safeguard their eggs if found on these beaches.

Watch latest videos by DH here: