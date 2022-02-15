4 poachers held, tiger pelt recovered in Karnataka

The officials of the mobile forest squad arrested four persons while allegedly attempting to sell the pelt of a tiger after poaching it inside Nagarahole reserve forest.

The arrested are Harish, Ramesh, Manu and Rajesh. The pelt of a tiger, seven nails and 2 legs were recovered, the forest officials said. It was an aged tiger. After killing it, the arrested were trying to sell the pelt.

The officials are on a search for a few more suspects who were part of the network. All the arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

Western Ghats Task Force president Ravi Kushalappa said that tiger population is on a rise in the country. But the poaching of tiger is a matter of concern, he added.

