4 police personnel injured in scuffle in Mangaluru's Bantwal

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
Four police personnel including an ASI was assaulted and a police vehicle was damaged when they tried to stop a lorry driver who had an altercation with the public, at Melkar in Bantwal, on Friday night.

On hearing that lorry driver Abdul Salam, a resident of Golthamajalu, had entered into an altercation with the public at Melkar, the police rushed to the spot. When they tried to arrest the driver, the accused with an iron rod assaulted the police personnel, damaged their vehicle and issued death threats.

Later, the public at the spot overpowered the accused and trashed him. ASI Shailesh, police personnel Devappa, Mallak Sab and driver Niranjan suffered injuries. The accused, who also  suffered injuries was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Bantwal police have booked cases under IPC Sections 353, 504, 506, 332, 307, 427 and Section 2 A of KPDLP Act. 

