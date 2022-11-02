4 teens, including 2 siblings, drown in lake

Three teenage girls fell into a lake and drowned while trying to save a boy, who also met a watery grave, at Chennahalli Tanda in the taluk on Wednesday.
Deceased are Ashwini (17), her brother Abhishek (14) and two friends Kavya (19) and Apoorva (14). While the siblings were from Nandibevuru Tanda, Kavya was a native of Chennahalli and Apoorva from Tumbinakeri.
The incident occurred when the victims were visiting their relatives house. Ashwini, along with her friends Kavya and Apoorva, entered the lake to save her brother who accidentally slipped into it. All the four drowned in the water body. The local swimmers recovered all four bodies after a four-hour-long operation.
