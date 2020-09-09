4-year-old boy found dead near railway track in Belagavi

A four-year-old boy was found dead beside railway track between Desur and Idalhond railway stations on Wednesday.

Police said that it is feared that the boy could have fallen from one of the passenger trains that passed between Tuesday night to Wednesday dawn as per primary information.

Investigations will bring more things to the fore.

The boy was about three feet tall and had been wearing blue jeans pant and blue coloured full sleeve shirt. A black thread too was tied on its neck.

Belagavi Railway police have registered a case.