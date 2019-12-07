4-year-old boy, hit by school bus dies

A four-year-old schoolboy died on the spot as a school bus ran over him, at Kodidoddi village, in the taluk, on Saturday evening.

Srinidhi, son of Venkatesh, was studying in SLN School of Sathanur Village. The school bus ran over him.

According to the sources, the boy fell out of the bus and came under the wheels when the vehicle was moving reverse.

The villagers alleged that the bus was running without a cleaner.

Protest:

The villagers staged a flash protest and demanded the school authorities to visit the spot. Keragodu police visited the spot.