40 adverse weather warning systems planned along Karnataka's coast

As a measure to ramp up facilities to provide disaster alerts to local population, 40 adverse weather warning systems will be installed along the coastal districts of the state, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

Each of the systems will have a siren to alert fishermen and local residents within a radius of six km, apart from other weather warning equipment.

According to the minister, the project will be fully funded by the Central government with each unit costing Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore.

The number of units could be increased to 60, Ashoka said, adding that the project would be taken up soon. “The main objective is to help fishermen,” he said.

Flood-hit taluks

The government declared 22 additional taluks from 13 districts as flood-hit due to the heavy downpour recorded in July in many parts of the

state.

The number of such taluks is now 83. Karnataka had identified 61 taluks as flood-hit earlier in the month.

The new taluks were added to the list based on reports from deputy commissioners of various districts, which highlighted the extent of flooding, crop loss, damage to property and other factors, he said.

Mudigere gets ‘flood-hit’ tag

Days after BJP’s Mudigere legislator M P Kumaraswamy staged a protest, the government included Mudigere in the list of flood-hit taluks.

Kumaraswamy had staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.

Compensate flood victims: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah alleged that all flood victims of 2019, 2020 and 2021 were yet to be compensated.

“The homeless are yet to get the houses allotted to them. Villages on the banks of the rivers are yet to be relocated,” he said in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He urged the government to demand the rightful share of compensation from the Centre and ensure justice to people of the state.