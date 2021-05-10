40 MT oxygen from Kuwait reaches Mangaluru

INS Kolkata reached New Mangalore Port (NMP) on Monday carrying life-saving 40 MT oxygen from Kuwait.

In addition, 200 oxygen cylinders weighing 10 MT and four 10-litre high-flow oxygen concentrators also arrived from Kuwait. The oxygen was loaded on to the Naval vessel and sailed out from Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait on May 5. This is one among the nine vessels under the "Samudra Setu-II" operation launched by Indian Navy.

The medical oxygen and medical equipment were donated by the Government of Kuwait to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in support of the nation’s health care and to overcome the current pandemic situation in the country. INS Kolkata is the second such vessel carrying medical aid to reach NMP under Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy.

"Navy launched operation Samudra Setu-II recently. Indian navy deployed its vessels to Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar to get oxygen and other medical aid. It is a matter of great honour that Naval fraternity could contribute in India’s fight against covid-19,” said Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet.