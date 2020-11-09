42 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Udupi

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 09 2020, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 00:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH

A total of 42 people were infected with Covid-19 on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, 40 have been recommended for home isolation and two have been hospitalised.

A total of 1,487 swab samples were collected for testing on Sunday.

The district has recorded a total of 22,203 cases so far.

The district has 378 active cases undergoing treatment.

Already, 21,639 have recovered and discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

Out of fresh cases, 29 are from Udupi, 6 are from Kundapura and 7 are from Karkala.

