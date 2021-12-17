42 students fall ill after having 'stale rice bath' for breakfast in Karnataka

As many as 42 students of Morarji Desai Residential School for Girls in Jagalur town fell sick after having breakfast on Friday.

They complained of gastroenteritis and were admitted to the taluk general hospital. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital and all are said to be out of danger. Consumption of adulterated food is said to be the cause.

The students alleged that rice bath was prepared for breakfast using stale rice.

"So, we fell sick after having it," they added. Of the 100 students, 42 fell sick.

Taluk General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Neeraj said, "Consumption of substandard food was the cause of illness. But, there is no threat to the lives of the students. All students are recovering."

Backward Classes Welfare Department Officer Gangappa, Women & Child Development Department Deputy Director Vijay Kumar, and Minority Welfare Department Officer Amit Bidari visited the school and took the principal to the task.

