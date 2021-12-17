42 students fall ill after having 'stale rice bath' for breakfast in Karnataka

As many as 42 students of Morarji Desai Residential School for Girls in Jagalur town fell sick after having breakfast on Friday.
They complained of gastroenteritis and were admitted to the taluk general hospital. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital and all are said to be out of danger. Consumption of adulterated food is said to be the cause.
The students alleged that rice bath was prepared for breakfast using stale rice.
"So, we fell sick after having it," they added. Of the 100 students, 42 fell sick.
Taluk General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Neeraj said, "Consumption of substandard food was the cause of illness. But, there is no threat to the lives of the students. All students are recovering."
Backward Classes Welfare Department Officer Gangappa, Women & Child Development Department Deputy Director Vijay Kumar, and Minority Welfare Department Officer Amit Bidari visited the school and took the principal to the task.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India 4th most spam-call affected nation: Truecaller
Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports
Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon
Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails
Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli
Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to
Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival
This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs