45 COVID-19 patients discharged from TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi

A total of 45 persons including 18 children who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and they have been discharged from TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi on Saturday.

Udupi DC G Jagadeesh handed over chocolates, toys and painting kits to all the discharged 18 children. Majority of the discharged had come from Maharashtra along with Dubai, Telangana and Pune.

The district has registered a total of 164 COVID-19 cases and 50 have been discharged so far.

Speaking to media persons, the DC said the public need not panic over COVID-19. But should remain cautious and maintain social distance while in a public place and wear a mask compulsorily.

He warned of imposing fine on those fail to wear a mask in public places. As per the guidelines of the government, if the patient is asymptomatic, he/she will be discharged after seven days if the test is found to be negative, said DC.