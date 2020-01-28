45-yr-old man injured in elephant attack in Hassan

A person was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack at Vaduru village, in the Hassan district on Tuesday morning.

The injured, Manjunath, 45, was on his way to his farm in the morning when a lone tusker attacked him. The jumbo, threw Manjunath with its trunk and stomped his leg.

The injured Manjunath has been admitted to Crawford Hospital for treatment. Forest department officials visited the spot and took all steps to chase the elephant away.

The repeated elephant attacks have created anxiety among the residents of the villages in the region. The farmers of the region have been staging protests for several years seeking a solution to the man-jumbo conflict.