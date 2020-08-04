45,000 cusecs of water released from Tunga dam

As much as 45,000 cusecs of water was released from 22 crest gates of Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga on Tuesday evening.Following good spell of rains in Thirthahalli region over the last two days, the dam reached maximum level.

The water-level in the rivers Tunga and Bhadra has increased.

Hosanagar, and Thirthahalli taluks received heavy rains. Thirthahalli recorded 104.40mm, and Hosanagar-210.80 mm. The rivers Tunga, Malathi, Kushavathi, and other streams in Thirthahalli taluk are in full spate. A tree was uprooted on the house belonging to Ahmed on K P Road at Megaravalli village in the taluk.