49 fall ill after consuming sweet dish

Over 49 people including children reportedly fell ill after consuming kheer (sweet dish) in a private programme at Bhanuvalli in the taluk on Monday night.

A dinner was arranged for the villagers on the occasion of naming ceremony for a baby on the night of August 9. Around 49 people of all age groups had the dinner.

After consuming kheer, they complained of vomiting. They were taken to general hospital in the town immediately. Most people have returned home after recovery.

A five-year-old child was shifted to District Chigateri General Hospital in Davangere city.