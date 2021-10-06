5 dead, 3 injured in Belagavi house collapse

Five persons were buried alive after a dilapidated house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Belagavi on Wednesday evening.
Three persons were rescued from under the rubble and have been shifted to District Hospital for treatment.
Belagavi and its surrounding villages received heavy showers overnight on Wednesday.
Sources said the house belonged to Khangavi family. It was not known how many members were present when the incident took place.
