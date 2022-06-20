5 government engineering college staff suspended for fund misuse

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has suspended two office superintendents, a first division assistant (FDA) and two second division assistants (SDA) of the government engineering college in Haveri on the charge of misappropriation of funds.

The five staffers H Vasudev, Gurappa Sunkadavar, office superintendents, Jayamma Kacher, FDA, Ravindra Kumar and Anil Kumar Katigar, SDAs, were suspended pending a departmental inquiry. The DTE director instructed them not to leave the headquarters without permission.

It was alleged that funds for disbursal of scholarships under Vidyasiri scheme were misappropriated in the college. The college constituted an inquiry committee as students and parents mounted pressure for scholarship disbursal.

Documents related the funds for scholarships and educational loans borrowed by students from the bank indicated huge discrepancies. The committee submitted a report mentioning misappropriation of funds.

An amount of Rs 1.19 lakh, Rs 1.01 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh were paid to three students from the college scholarship account and students’ educational loan account. Deposits and disbursement in the accounts did not match. It was noticed that more funds were disbursed to students. A comprehensive inquiry of the accounts is needed, the inquiry committee report recommended.

Transactions of the last 10 years pertaining to examinations are suspicious. Huge sums of money in the form of cash were either deposited or withdrawn. Sunkadavar and Katigar failed to provide documents sought by the enquiry committee, the report said.

The college had to pay Rs 13.50 lakh in May this year to Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi as examination fees. However, the examination fees account has just Rs 4.57 lakh. The college needs additional Rs 8.92 lakh for payment to the varsity.

Cause for insufficient funds is attributed to financial irregularities.