The police have arrested five persons on the charge of gang-rape of a minor girl in Siruguppa taluk. A search operation has been launched to nab one more suspect.

According to police, the gang of six raped the

14-year-old girl between September 10 and 20 and she became pregnant. A social activist, who came to know of this, informed the girl’s father. A case under Pocso was registered on December 23.