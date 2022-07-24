5 killed, 5 injured in Koppal district road accident

Five persons were killed on the spot, while five others were injured as a mid-size SUV in which they were travelling hit a truck on Saturday night near Bhanapur in Koppal district.

The deceased are Girijavva Koppad (48), Devappa Koppad (54), Paravva Beerappa Halageri (27), Shanthavva Hanumanthappa Gudlanur (34) and Kasturevva Naganagouda (20), all residents of Binnala village in Yelburga taluk. Puttaraj Halageri (8), Bhumika Halageri (5) and Pallavi Karigar (20), Basavaraj Halageri and Harshavardhan Channalli, the injured, are being treated at a hospital, said the police.

They were returning to Binnal in Kukanoor taluk after attending a birthday party of the granddaughter of Sharappa Koppad, a retired army man and a district armed reserve staffer, when the accident occurred, added the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Channalli, who was at the wheel, lost control over the SUV and hit the truck. Channalli's reckless driving caused the accident. The truck driver drove away the truck and absconded, said the police.

The intensity of the accident was such that the police took over half an hour to retrieve the bodies from the SUV.

"The police are probing to ascertain the cause of the accident," Arunangshu Giri, SP, told DH.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to family members of the deceased," Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar said, after visiting the injured at the hospital.