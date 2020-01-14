5 killed in 2 separate accidents near Dharwad

Five people including four of a family were killed in two separate accidents near Dharwad on Tuesday.

Four persons including a two-year-old boy were killed on the spot after a tempo crashed into the car they were travelling near Yarikoppa village of Dharwad taluk. The deceased have been identified as Rudrappa Marakuri (66), Eramma Marakuri (55), Manjunath Marakuri (40) and Shivaraj (2). Mamatha Marakuri (34) and Sanvi (3) sustained grievous injuries in the accident and they had been admitted at Kims Hospital in Hubballi for treatment. They were all residents of Koppal.

The family was heading to Belagavi from Koppal for treatment of Eramma, who had been ill for the past few days. Superintendent of Police Vartika Kariyar and other police officers visited the spot. In another accident, Lakshmanagouda Shankaragouda Patil (35) of Narendra village in the taluk was killed after the goods vehicle he was driving turned turtle on

Belagavi road.